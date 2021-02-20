Sunday Sunshine To Monday Showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very nice Saturday with abundant sunshine, we will do it all over again tomorrow for your Sunday. This time with slightly warmer temps in the low to middle 60s. Believe it or not, these temps are average for this time of year, but it’s all relative as most of you know. Well deserved after many gloomy and chilly days! Monday will feature weather that will make it feel like a classic Monday, scattered showers throughout the day with low 60s. Now we will make up for it, but an excellent Tuesday and Wednesday in store with wall-to-wall sunshine again with middle and upper 60s this time around. That will create a few cases of spring fever no doubt! We track our next storm system by late next week and into next weekend, but as of now nothing severe on the table! We hope it stays that way for sure! Have a great Saturday evening!