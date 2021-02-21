Columbus residents, city officials hold public safety meeting to address violence concerns

“We need to stop thinking this is a Southside problem. It’s not. Bullets don’t have a name. It’s going to spread throughout the city if we don’t get a hold of it,” said LeDenney. “And it’s not just about the gang violence. We also have a lot of poverty issues we need resolved. I’m just hoping with this that we can educate each other on what can resolve some of the problems we’re having to reduce some of the gang violence, the gun violence, and some of the poverty issues we’re having. It’s not all just violence.”