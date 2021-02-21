Gov. Kemp visits mass vaccination site in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp made a visit to the mass vaccination clinic in Albany Sunday morning.
Albany will host one of four vaccination sites across the state of Georgia.
Only those who fall under phase 1A+ guidelines can get the vaccine. This phase includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders, such as law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers, and 911 operators.
Vaccinations are still by appointment only.
Eligible residents that wish to get the vaccine can click here to pre-register.
Kemp and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas came together during the governor’s visit to encourage all those who are eligible to get the vaccine shot.
The mass vaccination site will be at the Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road starting Monday.
The drive-through site will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will have the capacity to vaccinate over 1,000 people a day.
