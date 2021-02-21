Showers Monday; Followed By Golden Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed this past weekend weather, you won’t enjoy Monday, but we make for up for it most of the rest of the upcoming week. Tonight showers will develop before midnight, these showers should remain light for the most part. Waking up to Monday, with more scattered showers that will be with us through mid-afternoon, temperatures will remain in the low 60s. Generally, rainfall amounts should remain below a quarter inch as this is a relatively quick moving system. Now comes to excellent part! Some of the best days we have seen in a couple months or more are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, this includes deep blue skies and high in the upper 60s to perhaps 70 degrees in spots. A winner for sure! Next weekend looks to be unsettled with showers and storms around, however, no major cool down in sight at the moment, so perhaps spring is knocking on the door, we winter hasn’t fully stepped out wither, since we still have March ahead of us! Have a great week!