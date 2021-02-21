Sunshine Sunday with Rain Returning Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine dominates the forecast again for Sunday as highs climb to the mid-60s with breezy conditions. Clouds return late this evening and into tonight while showers start to filter into the Chattahoochee Valley. Clouds around overnight will put lows in the upper-40s to kick off the workweek. Highs for Monday are in the low-60s while showers linger throughout most of the day with the coverage in the 60% range. Once the rain moves out, we will clear out quickly into the nighttime hours to put our lows back in the upper-30s to kick off Tuesday. We keep sunshine around Tuesday and Wednesday before clouds build back into the forecast for the latter half of the week. Highs stay in the 60s for the most part next week as we warm up through Thursday then cool off a bit for Friday. Rain looks to return by Friday with the rain coverage still uncertain for next weekend, but it does still look like we could see some showers on Saturday and Sunday. Highs could climb to the 70 degree mark by Sunday while Monday is trending more wet with maybe a storm in the mix as a disturbance moves through the Valley.