Columbus River Dragons gearing up for fan return in new season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons are getting ready for their next season and the return of fans to their games.
The River Dragons are announcing a phased-in return to having fans back surrounding them as they take the ice.
The home opener for their shortened 2021 season takes place Thursday, Mar. 4 against the Port Huron Prowlers. That game will not have any fans in attendance.
The game the next night, Mar. 5, will be a frontline workers appreciation game with 500 frontline workers in attendance at the Columbus Civic Center.
“We are so grateful of frontline workers here in our community, they are real life heroes,” Columbus Civic Center Director Rob Landers said. “I have been fortunate to work with Fire/EMS, our police departments and local hospitals and our hope through this game is to share our gratitude for all your efforts.”
500 general admission tickets will be available for their Mar. 10 game.
Starting with the Mar. 12 game and moving forward, there will be 1,500 people in attendance with proper social distancing procedures being taken.
“We have the utmost confidence that this ramp-up will set us up in a situation where we can have the most fans we’re allowed [to have] in the building safely in the quickest way possible,” owner Jeff Croop said.
Tickets will be sold on a monthly basis, meaning that season tickets will not be available.
