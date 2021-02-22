Facebook dropping page ‘likes’ in favor of ‘follows’

By WTVM News Team | February 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Facebook is making a change that could mean some of your favorite pages, including WTVM News Leader 9, will no longer show up on your news feed.

Instead of being able to “like” and “follow” a page, you will soon only be able to “follow” a page.

Thousands of you who only “like” WTVM News Leader 9 on Facebook may no longer see our posts unless you choose to “follow” us instead.

If you like and follow WTVM News Leader 9 on Facebook, you won’t need to do anything. You will still follow our page and get the latest breaking news and weather.

So how will you know if you need to follow us?

You should see a button below the top of our page that either says “follow” or “following.” If it says “Following,” you’re all set!

Facebook says it’s making the change to simplify the way people connect with their favorite pages, “Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.”

These changes are happening on some pages you may already “like,” so you may want to check your settings to see if other pages you “like” need to be followed as well.

Make sure you’re also following the pages of your favorite News Leader 9 on-air personalities. Click their names below to check out their pages!

