Opelika man charged with attempted murder in shooting that left 2 people injured

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been charged with attempted murder in Lee County.
Roderick Andrews, 37, of Opelika turned himself into the sheriff’s office Monday. He is charged with one count of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and failure to appear on a traffic offense.
On Nov. 30, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to shots being fired near Lee Road 721 in Opelika. As investigators were responding to the scene, the sheriff’s office was notified that a person had been shot and was in a vehicle headed north on Highway 51.
Deputies located the vehicle and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. A second vehicle then pulled up with another man who had been shot.
During the investigation, Edwards was developed as a suspect and warrants were taken out for his arrest.
Edwards’ bond is set at $125,000.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
