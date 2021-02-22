Showers for Monday Before A Dose of Sunny, Spring-Like Weather!

A ridge of high pressure building over the Gulf of Mexico this week will push temperatures into above average territory over the next several days. Expect temperatures to climb into upper 60s on tap tomorrow and Wednesday followed by a nice stretch of 70s by mid-week that could easily continue into next week. Abundant sunshine will be around for Tuesday and Wednesday with the weather staying dry, but more clouds will move back in on Thursday ahead of another shot of rain by Friday into the weekend. Right now, rain chances don’t look overly promising; shower and thunderstorm coverage looks to stay around 20-30% Friday through the weekend with more clouds than sun around. Another system could bring slightly better coverage of rain and storms by next Monday, but we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, apart from tomorrow morning, no more significant cooldowns for the remainder of February!