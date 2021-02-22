Spring Fever Is On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a gloomy Monday morning, the next couple days will be true winners. Wall-to-wall sunshine will is in the forecast heading in Tuesday and Wednesday, high temps will get close to 70 tomorrow and into the low 70s on Wednesday. If you have these days off, you are lucky! These upcoming days are the warmest with full sunshine in over 3 months, so getting outside will feel great and a big must! Late week our temps still will be above average with upper 60s to near 70, however some shower chances make it less ideal, especially into Friday. This weekend tracking some showers as well, with even warmer temps possible too, how about mid to upper 70s in spots? The next couple weeks look to favor above average temperatures, and as of now no signs of severe weather potentials, but we will keep you updated if anything pops up in the long range! Enjoy!