Columbus Health Department working to partner with rec centers, churches to vaccinate seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is ramping up efforts to get more people vaccinated.
This week, the health department is planning to go to local recreation centers to vaccinate members who are senior citizens.
According to the health department, its goal is to vaccinate 100 people each day on Wednesday and Thursday. The health department is also looking to partner with local churches to help get their church members who qualify for thee Phase 1A group vaccinated.
“Every church will be able to partner with us if they like, and hopefully they will have some church members, maybe retired nurses or nurses who are still working, so they can vaccinate their own church members,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Friday, the Columbus Health Department will be hosting its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic yet. The clinic will be held at the Columbus Civic Center and will be for first doses of the vaccine.
Kirkland emphasizes that vaccinations are by appointment only. The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.