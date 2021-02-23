Columbus ministry providing young mothers with items for their newborn babies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Charities in the Chattahoochee Valley have been stretched through the pandemic, and now WTVM is partnering with the Junior League of Columbus for a Diaper Drive.
One of those charities benefitting from those contributions is Young Lives, a program for teen moms in Columbus that helps them with the needs a newborn baby requires.
“Our moms don’t always request items, but if they do, 99% of time it is diapers,” said Katie Krieg, Young Lives Columbus Program Director.
For a teen mom, finances can be a huge obstacle, especially considering that a USD report shows it costs families between $12,000 and $14,000 a year for child-related expenses.
“Food stamps and WIC don’c cover diapers and babies need diapers. A lot of our teen moms do work, but if they are working they are minimum wage jobs, and they a lot of times contribute to the expenses in their household. Diapers are a huge gift to us,” said Krieg.
Krieg says that when young mothers are involved in the program, they often stay involved for years to help ensure future beneficiaries of the program can learn from them.
“We have met teen moms seven years ago that we still maintain relationships with who are now training to be mentors or volunteers in the program which is pretty neat,” said Krieg. “All in all, we stay in touch with 30 to 40 moms, most of which are teen moms and some of which are alumni and are training in our discipleship programs to become mentors themselves.
Krieg says that they are helpful for the Junior League of Columbus and the Diaper Drive partnership that will help them.
