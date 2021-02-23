Draft ordinance seeks to change the way weapons are discharged on city property

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A draft ordinance that seeks to change the way weapons, including bows, are discharged on city property has some Columbus community members concerned, especially hunters.
According to Columbus Mayor Sip Henderson, the reason behind the draft ordinance is due to an incident where a resident reported a wounded deer on her property.
The resident voiced the concern to city council members that hunting should not be taking place so close to residential properties. District 2 Councilman Glenn Davis created the draft ordinance, but later retracted it, according to Henderson who says they don’t want to change the law just yet, but rather have a discussion about it.
“We are simply trying to have a conversation so that we make sure we are doing our due diligence. We as council are listening to everyone involved so we can properly blend the rights of the neighbors and bow hunters,” said Henderson.
Henderson says some publications online about the draft ordinance are misleading, claiming that Columbus was trying to completely eliminate bow hunting on city property. Henderson intends to talk with some hunters at a future date about safety when hunting near residential properties.
