GUEST: Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in three families in the Chattahoochee Valley struggles with needing diapers.
To help meet some of that need, WTVM and the Junior League of Columbus are teaming up to host a diaper drive.
Kerri Beard with the Junior League describes it as a family-driven volunteer organization that advocates for children’s health and wellbeing.
Beard also says that the Junior League of Columbus opened and runs the only diaper bank within 90 miles.
In order to make this drive and help out families across the Chattahoochee Valley, we need your help.
You can make diaper donations at Sons Ford of Auburn, Sons Chevrolet of Columbus or the Mike Hostilo Law Firm between now and March 1.
You can also participate in the one-day event at the WTVM studio on Wynnton Rd. on Friday, Feb. 26 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
If you can’t participate in any of those ways, you can make donations online here or on Amazon. Monetary donations are also welcome.
