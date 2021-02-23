Jury trials could resume in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit in March

“We have continued to have hearings, we’ve continued to have bench trials, we’ve continued to handle pleas and motions, and other things that have come before the court, and the routine part of its business,” said McBride. “But we have not been able to have jury trials. There are certain things that simply do not happen in a courthouse until you start having juries come in and take a look at cases and getting cases moved. So, the chief justice has not given us the green light, but he has told us that we are likely to have the green light to go forward after March 9th.