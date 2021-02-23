Major League Fishing tournament underway in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Due to weather conditions in Texas, Major League Fishing has moved its tournament to Lake Eufaula.
Redcrest 2021 kicked off this past Sunday and will wrap up Friday.
Dozens of fishermen from across the country are participating. As a COVID-19 safety precaution, attendance to the tournament has been limited to only select individuals such as staff members and media.
The mayor of Eufaula says this tournament is a great opportunity for the city.
“When they come, it just helps our small businesses in hotels, and restaurants, and shops, and things like that. So, it’s just a win-win for us,” said Eufaula Mayor jack Tibbs.
The tournament is live streamed online.
