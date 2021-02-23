Major Springtime Vibes!

As far as your weekend forecast, anticipate more clouds than sun around as a front stalls out to the north of us, bringing better rain coverage across north Georgia and north Alabama on Saturday and Sunday; however, we will still see the possibility of at least isolated showers over the weekend, but places like LaGrange, Alexander City, LaFayette, and Pine Mountain would be more likely to see raindrops than areas south. The unsettled weather pattern should persist through next week with rain (and thunderstorm) coverage back to around 30-40% for Monday and Tuesday.