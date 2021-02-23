Major Springtime Vibes!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday morning starting off on the chilly side again with temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s. So, bundle up but make sure to wear layers! The dry sunshine will warm us up into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, bringing some much-needed springtime vibes to the forecast. The next couple of mornings still look cool in the 30s and 40s, but overall the warming trend looks to keep above average temperatures in the forecast over the next week.
Some clouds move back in throughout the day on Thursday with perhaps some stray showers in the mix before better rain chances on Friday (going with 30-40% coverage for now). With more clouds and rain around at times on Friday, we knocked temperatures down just a bit for the afternoon into the 60s, but again, overall the pattern will still be warm heading into the weekend and beyond with temperatures well into the 70s even for next week.
As far as your weekend forecast, anticipate more clouds than sun around as a front stalls out to the north of us, bringing better rain coverage across north Georgia and north Alabama on Saturday and Sunday; however, we will still see the possibility of at least isolated showers over the weekend, but places like LaGrange, Alexander City, LaFayette, and Pine Mountain would be more likely to see raindrops than areas south. The unsettled weather pattern should persist through next week with rain (and thunderstorm) coverage back to around 30-40% for Monday and Tuesday.
