Man charged with murder in LaGrange shooting that killed one, injured another

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after a December shooting that left one LaGrange man dead and another critically injured.
Johnnie Perryman was arrested on Bell St. in connection to a shooting on Adamson St. in LaGrange on Dec. 18. He is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Adamson St. at approximately 9:23 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Monquarious Wilder who had been shot and was deceased.
While conducting their investigation, officers were called to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where another person had arrived with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to determine that this 26-year-old victim had also been shot in the same incident.
The second victim was flown to an Atlanta hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2603.
