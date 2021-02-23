Missing child located inside car at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing minor has been located, according to Columbus police.
A large amount of Columbus police units were called to the Circle K on 2nd Ave. after it was reported that a missing person had been located.
Officials confirm that a minor who had been reported missing was found in a vehicle with several other people inside.
There is no word at this time on if any arrests have been made or will be made.
