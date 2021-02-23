Police chase in East Alabama ends with suspects taken into custody

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A police chase in East Alabama Monday afternoon ended with arrests.
The Opelika Police Department responded to a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 northbound shortly before 4 p.m. The chase began in Auburn.
Officers pursed with vehicle into Chambers County where the suspects were taken into custody. During the the pursuit, an Opelika police officer was struck by the suspects’ vehicle. The officer was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under inveestigation.
