Remembrance, reflection ceremony to be held for Beauregard tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A reflection and remembrance ceremony will be held next month for the Beauregard tornado victims, according to an announcement during a Lee County Commission meeting Monday.
Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith announced the ceremony will be Wednesday, March 3. The event will take place behind the courthouse in the courtyard at noon. Smith said she hopes this will bring comfort to those who lost someone that day.
“It’s very humbling to be able to do something. There’s very little things you can do or say to people who have lost loved ones ore lost their home, but it’s comforting and so we hope that it will be comforting in some capacity for them to know that we haven’t forgot about them,” said Smith.
There will be live music and a balloon release.
During the meeting, Smith was also promoted from temporary director to permanent EMA director.
