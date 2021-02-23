Residents expressing litter concerns at the Chattahoochee Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Litter continues to be a growing issue in Columbus.
Complaints have surfaced recently about the restrooms at the Chattahoochee Riverwalk.
Pictures show wads of toilet paper stuck to the door of a restroom at the Riverwalk. One Columbus resident posted these pictures on Facebook to bring attention to the problem.
The bathrooms are littered with toilet paper both inside and outside. Keep Columbus Beautiful says it’s aware of the issue, not just at the Riverwalk, but throughout the city.
“It is an issue that’s larger than the task at hand, and it’s something that Columbus citizens have to take a part of, an initiative and responsibility in ourselves. We have to make sure we’re not littering,” said Charnae Ware, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.
Keep Columbus Beautiful is taking the initiative by introducing the Litter League, an anti-litter event that will take place March 6 where the Columbus community can come together and collect trash around different parts of the city. For more information about the initiative, click here.
