Spring-Like Warmth Building In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs soared into the 70s today after morning lows down in the 20s, and we will see temperatures even warmer on Wednesday afternoon with low to mid 70s in most spots. Look for a chilly night tonight, but the sunshine and warmth will make tomorrow feel very spring-like. For Thursday, we bring in a slight chance at a few showers, but the warmth will remain with highs in the 70s. Friday, our next storm system will roll in with scattered showers and more clouds, knocking temperatures down into the 60s. We can’t take the rain chance out of the forecast this weekend, although the coverage won’t be as high as Friday. Highs should be at their warmest on Saturday and Sunday with numbers in the mid to upper 70s, and I think there’s an outside chance some spots may see 80 by Sunday. Rain coverage will increase again early next week with the forecast remaining unsettled - we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not anticipated. By the middle and end of next week, there will be another front that should clear things out for us.