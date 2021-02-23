Teenager in critical condition after being shot at Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager is in critical condition after being involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at Carver Park.
Officers were called to the park on Hunter Rd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. where they found a 16-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.
CPD’s Robbery and Assault Division is currently handling the investigation into the shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 706-225-4295.
