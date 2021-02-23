Two cases of UK COVID-19 variant reported in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An even more dangerous strain of COVID-19 has made it’s way to Muscogee County.
Columbus Health Department officials confirm two cases of the United Kingdom variant of the virus have been reported in the county.
Pamela Kirkland with the health department says not much is known about this new strain, but as long as people continue to do what health officials have been saying to do since last year, they should be okay.
“The variants spread more quickly and easily than the other ones. So, that also brings with it the possibility of more severe cases, more hospitalizations, and more deaths. So, they’re still studying it,” said Kirkland.
Kirkland advises people to still wear a mask, wash their hands, and social distance.
According to the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention, so far, there are 85 cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus in the state of Georgia.
