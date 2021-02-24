Auburn advances two teams to ASHAA Final Four

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a sweep for the Auburn High basketball program as both Tiger teams earned a trip to Birmingham for the AHSAA Class 7A Final Four.
The Auburn girls beat the Central Red Devils 52-39, while the boys outlasted the Fairhope Pirates 54-52 in double overtime in the finals of the Southeast Regional on Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
The Tigers girls (17-5) used a 13-3 run in the third quarter to break the game open against Central (10-12). Olivia Porter was leading scorer with 20 points for the Tigers, while Morgan Ficklin of the Red Devils had 16 in a losing cause.
The Auburn boys team (22-3) built up a 15-point lead early in the fourth quarter against Fairhope (27-2), only to see the Pirates close the gap with a 19-4 capped by Hunter Ivy’s three-pointer with one second left in regulation to force overtime at 41-41.
In the first overtime, Ivy again hit a clutch shot, a jumper in the paint with three seconds left, to tie the game at 48-all and force a second OT.
In the second overtime, it was Noah Warren who was the hero for the Tigers, hitting what proved to be the game-winning shots with three seconds left.
Warren led the Tigers with 17 points, with Bryson Clague and Eli Elston each chipping in 11. Leonard Riley of the Pirates led all scorers with 23 points, while Ivy added 14.
The two Tigers squads get back in action on Tuesday in Birmingham when they play in the Class 7A state semifinals. The girls will face either Hoover or Austin at 9 am CT, with the boys playing either Hoover or Oak Mountain at 11:30 am CT.
The state championship games are scheduled for the following afternoon.
