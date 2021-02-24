CCG honors lives lost to COVID-19 during memorial ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city employees and officials honored the several hundred lives lost to COVID-19 in the Fountain City with a memorial ceremony Tuesday evening.
This comes on the heels of the ceremony held at the White House Monday where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris remembered the more than 500,000 American lives lost due to the virus.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s Columbus City Council meeting, the City Manager’s Millennial Roundtable (CCMR), partnered with Mayor Skip Henderson and city council for a COVID-19 memorial honoring the 310 lives lost in Columbus due to COVID-19.
“We’re paying attention to our city leadership take so many precautions to be proactive to make sure we have vaccines and people are signed up that they can’t do everything,” said CCMR President Monique Jackson. “We’re in this together, so we realize that, you know, we’re moving forward, but we’ve got to look back and we’ve got to pay homage to the people that we have lost.”
Mariah Jackson, who works for the city and is a member of CCMR, shared words of encouragement during the ceremony as a COVID-19 survivor herself.
“I just wanted to talk to those people who, you know, are going through it and are scared like me, don’t know what’s going on, to let them know that we are in this together and we will definitely get through it,” she explained.
Jackson says she tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago.
“It was very, very scary for me. I have an underlying condition myself, so with having asthma and having a heart disease, I didn’t know how my body’s going to take it. But fortunately because I drank a lot of water, I tried to exercise, I tried to keep right with my body. My body didn’t take too much damage,” she said.
Working in human resources, Jackson says she gets a lot of calls from citizens mostly with questions about coronavirus.
“I research it for them and give them the best information I can. So, I do think it’s important to have our city leaders involved and having the mayor in our event to show that we are truly in this together and those people who we’ve lost, those 310 lives, they’re on our hearts and on our minds,” said Jackson.
City leaders and employees honored the lives lost in Columbus by placing white roses in vases during the COVID-19 memorial ceremony.
