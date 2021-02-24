Citizens speak out on renaming Lee Rd. 295 in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station decided to change all the names of its roads.
During a city council meeting Tuesday, citizens spoke on the issue of Lee Road 295 being changed to Stringer Road instead of originally Stringer-Weeks Road.
The problem is the post office does not recognize hyphens when it comes to mail. This was voted on by a committee and the postmaster. Families who oppose say they would rather see the road the way it was originally announced in August since more Week residents live on the road.
“There was a document printed in the Opelika Observer that Lee Road 295 would be changed to Stringer hyphen Weeks,” said Smiths Station resident Shaunlonnicka Upshaw.
“The post office does not recognize hyphens or commas, so we had to take all of the commas and hyphens out and therefore we solidified the road names tonight and did a one-year moratorium on any changes,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
The current renaming of Lee road 295 will have to remain Stringer Road for a year until it can be changed again.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.