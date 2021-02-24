DA’s office addresses staffing concerns in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As jury trials could resume for the Chattahoochee Valley, some people may be concerned about whether the district attorney’s office has the manpower to try some of the cases the office will be responsible for overseeing.
Before District Attorney Mark Jones took office, he let go some of the more tenured assistant district attorneys in the office.
Jones said people shouldn’t worry because the attorneys at his office are hard at work.
“This notion that we’re not going to be ready, or that we don’t have enough people, or that we’re somehow floundering is simply inaccurate,” said Jones. “We’re working harder than we ever have as a DA’s office, and everybody knows that they’re going to do their job and protect the community.”
Jones said his office has more than enough employees and he’s getting more every day. According to Jones, he hired more assistant district attorneys this week and there will be more coming on board soon.
