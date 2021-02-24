Edward DuBose reelected to NAACP national board of directors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Edward DuBose has once again been reelected to the NAACP’s national board of directors.
This will be DuBose’s fifth time serving on the board for the former president of the Columbus NAACP and the former state president of the Georgia NAACP.
DuBose says it was emotional to hear he was reelected, especially after almost losing his life to COVID-19 last fall when he would have been campaigning.
DuBose shared a message he has for Columbus.
“One, your condition does not determine your outcome. You can be in a bad position like I was with COVID, but with God there’s always hope. And to my community of Columbus, my message to everyone here is I serve on the national board, but we’re all equal in God’s eyes. And that’s the way I want to lead on the national board,” said DuBose.
According to DuBose, he is once again healthy after battling coronavirus. In a statement, he shared he’s ready to tackle issues like attacks on voting rights, mass incarceration, gun violence, and more.
