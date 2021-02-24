A Generous Helping of Spring-Like Sunshine!

By Friday, clouds and slightly better rain coverage (around 30-40%) should drop our afternoon highs down into the 60s, but even warmer weather is in store for the weekend; temperatures could reach near 80 on Saturday and Sunday with more clouds than sun around. Rain chances should stay to around 10-20% over the weekend, so many of us will end up staying dry. A storm system headed our way early next week will bring another chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying mild before we turn cooler and drier by the middle of next week.