A Generous Helping of Spring-Like Sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the pleasant spring-like temperatures yesterday, Wednesday brings another chilly start with temperatures down in the 30s and 40s this morning. But, don’t fret! The abundant sunshine will once again help temperatures to soar into the low to mid 70s this afternoon—a good 10 degrees above average for the end of February. After a cloud-free Wednesday, some more clouds move in tonight as a weak front approaches our area, bringing some stray showers closer to sunrise tomorrow morning. Most of us will stay dry though and just deal with a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with temperatures still in the 70s.
By Friday, clouds and slightly better rain coverage (around 30-40%) should drop our afternoon highs down into the 60s, but even warmer weather is in store for the weekend; temperatures could reach near 80 on Saturday and Sunday with more clouds than sun around. Rain chances should stay to around 10-20% over the weekend, so many of us will end up staying dry. A storm system headed our way early next week will bring another chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying mild before we turn cooler and drier by the middle of next week.
