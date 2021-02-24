Legislation would protect and expand military bases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, other state and local public officials, and representatives from the military will hold a news conference on Wednesday, February 24, to highlight a legislative package that is designed to retain, protect, and improve the federal military presence and investment across Alabama.
The legislative package, which was produced by the Alabama Military Stability Commission, has already passed the State Senate.
In addition to Ainsworth, among those expected to participate in the news conference are Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senate President Pro Term Greg Reed (R - Jasper), House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Dickie Drake (R - Leeds), Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Chairman Tom Butler (R - Madison), Montgomery Mayor Stephen Reed, and Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon.
