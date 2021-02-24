Pathway program in Chattahoochee County teaching students film production

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in Chattahoochee County schools are experiencing first-hand what it’s like to work in the broadcast industry.
A $250,000 grant allowed Chattahoochee County High School to construct a brand-new news studio with all the latest equipment, such as cameras, lights, and tripods.
Students who participate in the audio and video technology and film pathway class are able to learn how to shoot and edit video. Students said the experience from this class is helping them with their career choices for the future.
“It is fun and it is something I can take with me after high school and into college,” said 12th grader Miranda Rubio.
“I wanted to be a lawyer, but now I want to study film, said 10th grade student Eric Josey.
“They come in and learn about some of the simple things about filming, like how to set up a camera, how to get a white balance, and how to frame,” said film teacher Jonathan Woodward. “But when they get that little bit of knowledge and they really start using their own imagination, it is amazing.”
According to Chattahoochee County Superintendent Dr. Kristie Brooks, the three-course pathway program was implemented after realizing the booming film industry in the state. She said she wants to provide this opportunity to interested students with a goal of helping students be successful in the industry.
