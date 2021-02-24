Phenix City School Board’s meeting focuses on superintendent’s contract

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The superintendent’s contract was the main focus during a Phenix City Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Once the meeting ended, the board ensured the community that the meeting was not held to discuss anything bad about Superintendent Randy Wilkes, but to discuss his accomplishments and plans for him throughout the rest of his contract, which isn’t up until June 2022.
Former vice chair and board member, Brady Baird, says he is very thankful for Wilkes’ leadership.
“Tonight, we were very glad that we were able to have a meeting,” said Baird. “We know that there are different opportunities that always come up for top talent. We know we’ve got a great superintendent and that other people may be in demand of his services, and we want make sure that our board is in good position always to attract and retain top talent.”
Baird said he looks forward to creating opportunities that further share their success.
