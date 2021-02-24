Russell County High School grad crowned Miss Georgia USA 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The newly crowned Miss Georgia USA 2021 is from the Chattahoochee Valley and grew up in Muscogee County.
Cora Griffen was crowned Miss Georgia USA in McDonough Saturday.
Griffen is a 2014 graduate of Russell County High School and an Auburn University graduate and former cheerleader.
Griffen was crowned Miss Georgia South in July and says she hasn’t been able to do many appearances due to the pandemic. So, she created an initiative with Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. She did virtual Zoom calls with the girl scouts, encouraging them to have self-confidence.
“I’ve wanted this for a long time, and I represent a lot of girls that have been overlooked in their lives,” said Griffen. “So, that’s pretty much how I want to continue to be a light. I had overcome a lot of tragedy in my own life, losing my father at a very young age, watching my mother go through certain things, so, I really wanted to give young girls an environment where they can feel safe.”
Griffen says she will be making appearances across the state and is jumping in head first, preparing for Miss USA. She says it has not been confirmed exactly when Miss USA will take place, but it will be later this year.
