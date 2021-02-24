Spencer among five area teams advancing in opening day of GHSA state tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Spencer Greenwave opened with a 25-7 run and never looked back as they beat the Islands Sharks 87-41 on Tuesday night in first round play in the GHSA Class 4A state basketball tournament.
Jaylin Sellers led all scorers with 21 points, while JaQuez Holt had 19 points and Dalin Thomas added 18.
The Carver Tigers also advanced, but they had to do it on the road, beating the Benedictine Cadets 57-51 in Savannah. D.J. Riles led the Tigers with 21 points.
In Class 4A girls play, the trip to Savannah was a good one for both Hardaway and Kendrick.
Kendrick’s Cherokees beat Jenkins 52-34, while the Hardaway Hawks beat Islands 57-50.
The Brookstone Cougars also advanced in Class 1A-Private. Taylor Williams had 31 points to lead the Cougars to a 60-32 victory over Mount de Sales in a game played at Illges Gym in Columbus.
Other area teams saw their seasons end.
In 5A girls action, Harris County lost at Woodward Academy 75-30, and Northside lost at Forest Park 81-37,
In Class 1A-Public girls, Taylor County lost a road game to Commerce 48-46, while Central-Talbotton lost at home to Towns County 45-37.
In Class 1A-Private girls, Deerfield-Windsor eliminated Pacelli 55-13.
Two area girls teams and 11 area boys teams play their games on Wednesday.
Second round play is set for Friday and Saturday.
GHSA PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS FIRST ROUND
Spencer 87, Islands 41
Carver 57, Benedictine 51
GIRLS FIRST ROUND
Forest Park 81, Northside 37
Woodward Academy 75, Harris County 30
Hardaway 57, Islands 50
Kendrick 52, Jenkins 34
Brookstone 60, Mount de Sales 32
Deerfield-Windsor 55, Pacelli 13
Towns County 45, Central-Talbotton 37
Commerce 48, Taylor County 46
