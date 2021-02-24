Tiger Giving Day raises money for student-led projects at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University hosts its sixth annual Tiger Giving Day Thursday. The 24-hour crowdfunding initiative aims to raise money for 40 student and faculty-led projects that need private support to complete.
Each project has its own financial need and goal. Each project’s goal ranges from just a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars. These projects include a wide variety of initiatives that benefit students, research, and outreach programs.
You can see all the projects at www.tigergiving.org.
Auburn alumni, students, and friends are encouraged to donate to one or more of the initiatives they would like to see funded. All of the donations are made online. The website will show real-time funding updates throughout the day and as the projects reach their goals.
Auburn is hoping you’ll spread the word as you donate and use the hashtag #TigerGivingDay.
Since 2015, Tiger Giving Day donors have fully funded more than 150 projects for the university, positively benefitting its students, faculty, and nearby communities.
