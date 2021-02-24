Warm Weather Ahead; Rain Chances Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay in the 70s heading into Thursday with only a very small chance at any showers during the first part of the day. We should be as warm or warmer than Wednesday despite an increase in clouds compared to the last couple of days. Another disturbance will move through on Friday with an axis of heavier rain around the Interstate 20 corridor, and we’ll have to mention a coverage of rain in our area too - temperatures will drop back into the 60s thanks to more clouds and the potential for a few showers. If the main area of heavier rain shifts north, the coverage won’t be as high in our area, so we’ll watch it! The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but look for some of the warmest air of the season with mid to upper 70s and some spots near 80 degrees! Rain coverage will be isolated, so most will stay dry. Another system will swing in by early next week with a better chance (30-50%) of getting wet Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures don’t look to cool down in any major way after the rain moves out.