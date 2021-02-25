Caver Park in Columbus operating under new hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver Park in Columbus now has new hours after a city councilor brought forth concerns from residents about shootings.
There have been two shootings at Carver Park in the past few day, including a Monday night shooting that police say left a 16-year-old in critical condition.
Carver Park’s new hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. after previously being closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. City Councilor Toyia Tucker proposed these new hours effective immediately, which council passed Tuesday night.
“We have now put up gates at the entry and exit at both areas at Carver Park. So, when we say that we’re changing these hours, we’re changing them and the gates will be locked,” said Tucker.
“We all love to be able to socialize, but when it comes down to just having reckless behavior and shooting, I mean they just don’t understand,” said Columbus resident Deandra Bradley. “When bullets go, they have to go somewhere.
Tucker said they are also actively working on creating a neighborhood watch for the area.
