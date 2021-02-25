Efforts underway to bring national anti-violence program to Columbus

“Because violence doesn’t just affect one part of our community,” Hilts said. “If it’s affecting one part, it’s affecting all. It affects which businesses are going to come to Columbus. People don’t want to come here if it’s a violent community. It’s a strategy that looks at violence as a health epidemic. It addresses the health issue. It understands that violence has some social determinacies, some underlying causes of what’s driving violence in certain communities. We want mental health to be involved, we want public health to be involved, we want the educational system, we want community-based organizations, we want the hospital systems. So, our goal is to get support from each one of those agencies and we work together to address violence. It can’t be addressed in a silo.”