Ft. Benning celebrates Black History Month honoring contributions of black soldiers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Black History Month celebrations are continuing throughout the month.
The Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE) celebrated Wednesday with a tour of historic sites and plaque dedications honoring the contribution of black soldiers to Fort Benning, the army, and the nation.
They highlighted areas where black soldiers with the 24th Infantry Regiment were garrisoned and the dedication of the MCOE band headquarters building. Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Garner says it’s important to know your history.
“We have to acknowledge that there were certain things that happened in our history that we’re not necessarily proud of, but we’ve got to do better and I think we can do better,” said Garner.
The tour started at Nett Hall Building 72, which was the former 24th Infantry Regiment Theater. It was built in 1933. The theater was an entertainment center for black troops of the 24th Infantry Regiment.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.