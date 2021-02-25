A More Unsettled Weather Pattern Over the Next Week

Speaking of the weekend, after cooling off a bit tomorrow with more of us in the 60s, temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday despite some clouds around. If you’re wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend, most of us will stay rain-free with the better rain coverage still confined to north Alabama and Georgia. Next week, another storm system moves toward the Southeast, bringing shower and thunderstorm coverage up to 40-50%. Still some uncertainty on whether we could eventually see a cooldown next week or if temperatures still look milder than average. We’ll keep you posted.