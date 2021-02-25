A More Unsettled Weather Pattern Over the Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You’ll still need a jacket on before you walk out the door Thursday morning, but layers will be key again today as temperatures surge into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon! Gorgeous spring-like weather will persist today with just a few more clouds around; however, on Friday, expect mainly cloudy skies as a front stalls out across Georgia and Alabama, bringing a decent chance of rain along and north of I-20. For us in the Valley, rain coverage looks confined to about 20-40% for tomorrow, and then just stray showers at best over the weekend (most of us will stay dry for Saturday and Sunday).
Speaking of the weekend, after cooling off a bit tomorrow with more of us in the 60s, temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday despite some clouds around. If you’re wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend, most of us will stay rain-free with the better rain coverage still confined to north Alabama and Georgia. Next week, another storm system moves toward the Southeast, bringing shower and thunderstorm coverage up to 40-50%. Still some uncertainty on whether we could eventually see a cooldown next week or if temperatures still look milder than average. We’ll keep you posted.
