Near Record-Breaking Heat Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures soared across the Valley today, and we will continue with some very warm temperatures in the coming days. Friday will feature an increase in some showers with a coverage around 20-30% in our neck of the woods, mainly north of Columbus. With more clouds around, I think we stay out of the 80s, but highs will still be in the low to mid 70s as we end the week. Keep that umbrella handy just in case! For the weekend, the weather looks beautiful - upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance of showers. Early next week will bring in another front that should feature our best chance of getting wet in our extended forecast. Expect scattered showers and storms on Monday, with lingering rain chances into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will back down to the upper 60s and lower 70s through the middle part of next week, with conditions drying out and cooling down a bit by the end of next week.