Reward offered after Jan. armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The armed robber who held three people at gunpoint while robbing a Domino’s Pizza in Columbus in January has not been caught, and a reward is being issued in the hopes to change that.
Officers were called to the Domino’s Pizza location in the 5700 block of Milgen Rd. on Jan. 30 just after 8:00 p.m.
The suspect reportedly forced an employee and two customers inside the business where he held them at gunpoint. He allegedly forced the employee to open the cash register before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and running out the back of the store.
Police searched for the 6′0″ suspect with a slim build, but were unable to locate him. He carried a black bag and a black semi-automatic pistol.
Domino’s Pizza is now offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this armed robbery.
Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to contact detectives at 706-225-4329.
