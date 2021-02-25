Sens. Ossoff, Warnock joined by others to introduce legislation honoring late Rep. John Lewis

Washington, D.C. (WTVM) - Just days after what would have been Congressman John Lewis’ 81st birthday, Georgia’s U.S. Senators, and other lawmakers, are introducing legislation to honor him.
Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are joining Senator Mitt Romney to introduce legislation to the Senate that honors the life and legacy of late Rep. John Lewis.
Rep. Lewis died in July 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“Congressman Lewis has passed, but he lives on through his towering legacy, his powerful ideas, and his monumental accomplishments,” said Sen. Ossoff. “I feel the Congressman’s spirit profoundly every day and urge my colleagues to come together, honor his life, and be inspired by his example to speak up, speak out, and make Good Trouble.”
“Congressman John Lewis was a man of unwavering principle, unassailable character, great purpose, and heartfelt compassion. With this resolution, we honor his life and his legacy as a champion for civil rights,” said Sen. Romney.
The legislation recognizes many of Rep. Lewis’ accomplishments personally and through his service to his country and asks that Congress commend him for his efforts.
“The legacy Congressman John Lewis leaves is a point of eternal pride for the state of Georgia,” said Sen. Warnock. “We remember and honor him, and the lessons he taught us about the sacred responsibilities we have to exercise our voices at the ballot box and strengthen voting rights across the board.”
Congresswoman Nikema Williams, of Georgia, is introducing similar legislation in the House of Representatives.
Read the full resolution from Sens. Ossoff, Warnock and Romney below.
