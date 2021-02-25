Suspect named in murder of Columbus man found in Lindsey Creek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have named a suspect in the murder of a man found dead in Lindsey Creek in January.
54-year-old Anthony Payne was found was found deceased in Lindsey Creek near Midtown Dr. on Jan. 27. Police say Payne had been assaulted and died prior to their arrival. The nature of his injuries were not disclosed.
Police have now issued arrest warrants for 47-year-old Marcus Wynn based on their investigation.
Wynn has not yet been arrested.
Anyone with information on Wynn’s whereabouts are asked to contact investigators.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.