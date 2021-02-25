Suspect wanted in Columbus for making purchases with stolen bank cards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a financial crimes case is wanted in Columbus.
According to Columbus police, a victim’s wallet was stolen and the suspect used the victim’s bank cards to make several thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases.
Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4314 or 706-653-3199 to report anonymously. You can also text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
