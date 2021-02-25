Teenager dies days after being shot at Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teenager is dead after being shot at Carver Park in Columbus earlier this week.
Officers were called to the Hunter Rd. park Monday night where they found 16-year-old Corey Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jones was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Jones was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The investigation into Jones’ death is ongoing. There is no word from police on any potential suspects.
