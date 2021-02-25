Two reported missing from Columbus gas station, police searching

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a pair of missing children last seen at a gas station.
Quinton Willis Jr. and Layla Willis were last seen at the BP gas station in the 2100 block of Manchester Expy. on Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m.
Quinton was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with a red zipper and black and gray sweatpants. His hair is cut in a short fade.
Layla was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with the word “Aeropostle” written in pink and white, khaki pants and white Air Force Ones. She was wearing her hair in two puff pigtails. Layla has white dots that look like freckles under both eyes and has acne on her forehead.
Further description of them both is not available at this time.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
