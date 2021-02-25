Wednesday night GHSA Playoff wrapup: Pacelli advances to 2nd round

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Travis Harper had 31 points as the Pacelli Vikings advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 1A-Private state tournament with a 70-43 win over Deerfield-Windsor on Wednesday night at Land Gymnasium in Columbus.
The Vikings opened the game on a 15-5 run and never looked back as they improved their record to 17-3 on the season.
In other 1A-Private action, Brookstone’s season ended at the hands of Stratford Academy, 79-38.
In 1A-Public play, Chattahoochee County defeated Commece 64-46, while Taylor County was eliminated by Social Circle 55-52, Manchester fell at Towns County 78-67, and Quitman County lost at Dublin 71-39.
In Class 4A, Chris Hicks hit a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds left to give the Hardaway Hawks a 49-47 come-from-behind win over the Jenkins Warriors. Hardaway trailed by nine points late in the third quarter before putting on a charge. Marquese Brundidge led the Hawks with 16 points, while Aaron Pitts added 14.
LaGrange saw their 4A playoff run end at New Hampstead, 81-43.
Both area 5A schools lost. Harris County was eliminated by Jonesboro 50-43, while Northside lost one the road at Tri-Cities, 91-77.
In 2A, Callaway beat Union County 65-42, while the Callaway girls also beat Union County, 72-45.
In the other girls game on Wednesday night, Troup County beat New Hampstead, 80-38.
Second round play is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
